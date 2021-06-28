Follow the science: ‘Deadly’ Delta variant registers a 99.9+% recovery rate
We should celebrate, not fear, Delta dominance.
You wouldn’t know it by following the corporate press and the usual suspects who traffic in endless amounts of COVID Mania fear mongering, but the actual data on the much hyped Delta variant (sometimes referred to as the Indian variant) that you keep hearing about doesn’t fit the “deadly” virus narrative that is being advertised to the public.
Don’t take…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.