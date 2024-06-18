So the Infamous Evil Elf has a book that’s coming out tomorrow…

We attempted to acquire a copy of the book for a review. Unsurprisingly, the publishing team kept early copies at a close hold, while dishing out select vignettes to “reporters” who they knew would dutifully follow select narratives.

A few major themes emerging from the stenographers:

As many of you surely understand, I just can’t bring myself to purchase a copy and therefore support the single most destructive non-head of state force of the 21st century. So there will be no official review. However, it’s worth setting the stage.

According to the New York Post, Fauci received a $5 million advance for his memoir.

The memoir is dysfunctionally titled, “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service.”

Let’s start with the title.

Fauci spent his entire career as a government bureaucrat and probably has not been “on call” since the years of his residency, though he often tells the press otherwise. The former NIAID chief repeatedly tells corporate media churnalists, without evidence, that he’s had lots of one-on-one time with patients. “I pride myself in having been — with all due modesty — a fantastically good clinician,” he told The Washington Post in 2022. Far from being “on call,” Fauci’s publicly visible non-bureaucrat work amounts to visiting gay bathouses during the HIV/AIDS crisis and watching Ebola patients from within a hazmat suit, for photo-op purposes.

Not even the most morally depraved bad guys believe that they are in fact the bad guys. And Fauci, who often likens himself to a deity, is the perfect example of that. In “On Call,” you’re sure to find 480 more pages of a man who not only defends the anti-human atrocities he advanced, but advocates for their perpetual use into the future.

In all likelihood, one of the most evil men in American history is going to get away with it. All of it. He may escape justice during his time on earth. But perhaps his soul will not be granted the same treatment in the afterlife.

But the Covid era isn’t just about Fauci. It’s about all of the people and institutions that empowered Faucism. It’s about the reality that the noxious force that is Fauci was empowered and celebrated every step of the way. For our nation and our culture to truly heal, we must rid ourselves and our institutions of the ideologies that spawned and encouraged such depravity and evil.

The good news is that we already have the antidote to Faucism.

Freedom.

