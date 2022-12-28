Exclusive: Zelensky to speak at World Economic Forum's Davos meeting alongside NATO chief, CNN anchor
Kiev gets absorbed by BlackRock-WEF.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky will speak at the annual World Economic Forum conference in January 2023, and he will be featured on a panel alongside Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, according to information obtained by The Dossier.
