Dr. Quack: CDC's Redfield claims masks ‘guaranteed to protect against COVID’
In February, Redfield said healthy people should *not* wear masks.
Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday morning, CDC Director Robert Redfield entered further into quack doctor territory, claiming that wearing a mask protects the wearer against the novel coronavirus, even more so than a high-efficacy vaccine.
“These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have,” Redfield sai…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.