DeSantis to pursue legal fight against Big Pharma in the criminal arena, recruiting additional states for ‘shadow CDC’
Florida Governor shares playbook with The Dossier.
Following his two major announcements on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made himself available for a Q&A with The Dossier along with a couple other media outlets.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Governor DeSantis had just announced that he was pet…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.