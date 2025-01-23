The Davos class is known to converse in carefully crafted narrative speak, and it’s all by design. Klaus Schwab established his ideas shop in this manner decades ago because he found it easier to get everyone on board and synchronized in their ideological pursuits.

Today, however, they reluctantly welcomed newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump to address participants remotely. The president, for his part, speaks in a New York-styled free-flowing rhetorical manner, one that is certainly enlightening to normal, decent people, but repulsive to many of the motivated participants in the annual World Economic Forum confab.

I highly recommend you watch the address in its entirety, especially if you want to hear the president telling the Davos class, in plain English, that they are ripping us off and their climate hoax is nonsense. How can you not admire this man?

But let me get back to the point here.

The Davos speech is essential reading because it highlights the priorities of Trump’s second term.

He began by highlighting his recent electoral victory in November, describing it as the most consequential in 129 years. He made it clear that the American people have given him a massive mandate for change.

Then, he jumped right into the policy initiatives. Here’s a brief overview:

Economic Turnaround : He promised to fix the "economic chaos" caused by the previous administration and aimed to make the U.S. "stronger, wealthier, and more united" than ever.

Tax Cuts: Announced plans for the most significant tax cut in American history, focusing on tax reductions for large swaths of workers, families, and domestic producers alongside extending previous tax cuts.

“My message to every business in the world is very simple: Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth.”

Tariffs on Foreign Goods : Trump reiterated his policy of imposing tariffs on goods not made in America, declaring that this would inject billions of dollars into the U.S. treasury and strengthen the economy. Of course, the tariffs issue remains hotly debated in right-wing circles.

Regulation Reduction : He highlighted an ongoing deregulation campaign, promising to eliminate 10 old regulations for every new one introduced. This aligns well with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) plans.

War on the climate hoax: President Trump made a ruthless mockery of the climate hoax, reminding the Davos class that they told us "it was all going to end in ten years," then asked what happened.

“I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal — I call it the ‘Green New Scam’; withdrew from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord; and ended the insane and costly electric vehicle mandate. We’re going to let people buy the car they want to buy.”

Energy Policy : Emphasized the use of American oil and gas to reduce costs of goods and services, aiming to make the U.S. a manufacturing superpower.

AI and Crypto : Following Wednesday's announcement of The Stargate Project, the U.S. aims to be the world capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, some major companies, including Open AI and Softbank, said they committed $500 billion to bolstering the American AI space.

Global Economic Confidence : Noted a surge in economic confidence domestically and internationally, with significant investments announced in the U.S. post-election.

Inflation and Debt : Addressed the inflation crisis and high debt from previous policies, aiming to control these through economic responsibility.

International Relations/Foreign Policy: President Trump discussed his intention to lower oil prices by influencing OPEC and suggested talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on nuclear arms reduction and an end to the war in Ukraine.

“And I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil. You got to bring it down, which, frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t do before the election.”

The Q&A section was even more enlightening. He called out both the leaders of Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase for debanking conservatives and got even more into the weeds on policy.

The president has made his priorities clear and is off to the races to pursue their rapid implementation. Without a Russia hoax or Covid hysteria in place, he will have a lot of runway in the early stages of his second term to execute.

