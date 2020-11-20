Debunking Hammer & Scorecard, a cheap hoax spawned by a con artist
Originated in 2017. Rebranded in 2020.
Discussion over “Hammer and Scorecard,” an alleged CIA program that supposedly works to fix elections all over the world, is setting the media ablaze, thanks in large part to high-profile right-of-center media personalities. Yet there is no evidence that Hammer and Scorecard is a real program that ever existed. The idea is the work of a serial fraudster…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.