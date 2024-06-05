In an interview with CNN this week, Deborah Birx suggested the imposition of a massive testing and surveillance regime to combat the possibility of a bird flu pandemic.

Birx, the former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, laid out her battle plan against bird flu for CNN’s Kasie Hunt.

"We should be testing every cow, weekly," Birx declared, adding, "we could be pool testing every dairy worker."

The good news for Birx is that she would never let the facts and scientific evidence get in the way of her ill-advised ideas.

“We have to switch from symptoms to actually definitive laboratory testing,” Birx, who previously served on the board of the Bill Gates-funded Global Fund, concluded. “We have the capacity to do that today.”

There is currently zero documented evidence that birds can transmit “bird flu” to humans, with studies declaring the evidence “inefficient” at best, and nonexistent at worst. So the cattle to human transmission angle has been the bait necessary to get the corporate media and Government Health agencies fired up to warn about the next “big one.” But it’s still baseless scaremonging, because there is no evidence for human to human transmission of Bird Flu (H5N1) ever occurring.

So why exactly is Deborah Birx so fired up about bird flu? What is motivating these truly insane suggestions and demands?

There’s a handful of possibilities for the motive here, some of which surely overlap.

Deborah Birx is a true believer

We must start by entertaining the possibility that the scarf lady really believes what she says. Given her track record through the Covid hysteria years, we know that she’s, at her very best, a complete midwit. For more insight into her lacking intellect, it’s worth your time to read Scott Atlas’s book on his time serving on the Covid task force.

Perhaps she hasn’t taken the time to run the numbers on her ambitious plan. Maybe Birx simply doesn’t understand what would happen to the cattle and dairy industry if the government decided to impose a weekly testing regime upon the 40 million cattle and 3 million dairy workers in the United States. In short, American agricultrue would go bankrupt and all of the cattle would cease to exist.

Putting the logistical nightmare, on top of imposing a famine, and bankrupting of the cattle industry aside…

Over the course of the Covid era, Birx repeatedly advanced the idea that mass testing (and mass quarantining) would help to cut off viral transmission. With both Covid and bird flu, she has cited plans to stop the transmission of HIV as a framework for her war on a respiratory virus.

Only an idiot would believe that a plan to halt HIV transmission would also work for the sniffles. Nonetheless, that’s what the world imposed upon us. The plan was, unsurprisingly, an unmitigated disaster that wasted hundreds of billions of taxpyaer dollars in the process. But maybe Birx is a True Believer, who believes we simply didn’t scale up high enough.

Deborah Birx is a liar

Prior to the Covid era, Deborah Birx was a government bureaucrat that nobody had ever heard of.

Thanks to then VP Mike Pence (who appointed her to chair the Covid response team), she’s now a household name.

For the likes of Fauci, Birx, and others, the Covid years were the best years of their lives.

Birx was one of countless power hungry maniacs in Washington that seemed to relish being able to make increasingly absurd demands of the American people. Maybe she just wants her spotlight back, and is willing to lie and deceive to get there.

Deborah Birx may stand to gain from a manufactured bird flu pandemic

Since leaving government work, Birx has already earned millions of dollars in the private sector, and has found herself quite a few lucrative opportunitites in the Pharma space.

Birx now sits on the advisory board of BGR, one of the most powerful lobbying firms in Washington D.C. Their Pharma client roster includes the likes of Pfizer, Abbott Labs, GSK, and Johnson & Johnson, to name a few.

Birx is also the CEO of a publicly traded company called Armata Pharmaceuticals, through which she was granted about 275,000 shares. As of Wednesday, her holdings in Armata are valued at about $728,750. Birx also earns a base salary of $525,000 per year, and she can earn a massive performance bonus based on the value of the company.

Armata is 70% owned by another publicly traded company called Innoviva, which describes itself as a “Healthcare Royalty and Asset Management” company. Innoviva’s top shareholders include BlackRock and Vanguard, which, through their clients’ positions, control about 25% of Innoviva.

Birx also holds several additional board seats in startup and seasoned Pharma endeavors, some of which may stand to acquire significant government funding in the event of a manufacted pandemic scenario.

