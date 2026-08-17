I’m sure many of you are aware of Zero Hedge. Their team was nice enough to invite me to debate a variety of issues related to technology and AI. We began by discussing Palantir and Flock. The second half focused on AI and data centers.

Originally I believe I was supposed to debate Glenn Greenwald on these issues. My opponent later became Harrison Smith, a popular commentator in the right leaning conspiracist/dissident right space. It was moderated by popular Rumble podcaster Viva Frei.

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It became apparent early on that Harrison had very few facts to work with so he began by trying to smear me as a foreign agent for Israel and then proceeded to use vague language about all of this being a plot to impose a global surveillance state. It was clear that he didn’t really have any good information other than a couple anecdotal pieces of news. It was akin to debating the horseshoe right version of AOC. It was a good reminder that are not purely about facts, but convincing people that my side of the argument is also reasonable and morally sound.

I thought it was important to debate these issues because so many have become consumed by a hysteria that is entirely detached from reality. And I’m happy to take the unpopular position (which is currently the case on a lot of these topics) as long as I believe it is truthful and the right thing to do.

I’d love to participate in more debates, but take it easy on me because I don’t do it often! Would love to know what you all think, and feel free to drop any recs for who I should debate next. I appreciate your thoughts and value your opinions, whether you agree or disagree with my views.

Here’s a YouTube link to the debate in full:

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