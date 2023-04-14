There are “whistleblowers” who support the Current Thing, and then there are whistleblowers who do not support the Current Thing.

The former group has an arsenal of billionaire-funded, high-profile, white-shoe attorneys in Washington, D.C. who are ready to support their efforts. The likes of the recent Facebook and Twitter “whistleblowers” fall into this category. This especially applies to government agents who attempted internal coups against the former president, like Alexander “Chow Thief” Vindman and intelligence agent Eric Ciaramella.

The non-approved group is immediately delegitimized and trashed as fraudulent.

Despite very little evidence coming forward regarding the intentions of recently arrested Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira, Whistleblower Inc has already dismissed the Air National Guard employee as having illegitimate standing.

Mark Zaid, who was the attorney for the several deep state bureaucrats who leaked privileged information with the hopes to undermine President Trump, tweeted the following self-contradictory statement:

As The Dossier has previously reported, Zaid is involved with a ruling class-supported group called Whistleblower Aid, a paradoxically pro censorship entity masquerading as a whistleblower organization. The outfit played a key role in the impeachments of President Donald Trump, and it has the rolodex in D.C. to whip up a congressional hearing at a moment’s notice

Unsurprisingly, the “good whistleblowers,” such as the "Facebook Whistleblower," the "Twitter Whistleblower,” the man formerly known as Bradley Manning, and the laundry list of additional regime-approved “whistleblowers” have not said a word about Mr Teixeira. As Potemkin whistleblowers, they know where their bread is buttered.

The alleged Ukraine whistleblower revealed several bombshells about the war effort, and America’s apparent extraconstitutional role within it. Yet The New York Times and The Washington Post have already engaged in a full fledged character assassination attempt, deeming Jack Teixeira an antagonist to the regime’s priorities. Therefore, he will not be receiving his whistleblower blue checkmark anytime soon.

In our two-tiered justice system, there are two classes of whistleblowers: those who advance the priorities of the ruling class and empower the growth of the surveillance state, and those who threaten those priorities. It’s the rule that Edward Snowden learned the hard way, and remains very much a solidified reality today.

