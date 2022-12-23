Davos Man on defense: World Economic Forum lashes out at ‘disinformation campaigns’ against its tyrannical ideas
WEF spends end of 2022 labeling all of its critics agents for disinformation.
In a world gone increasingly mad, it’s worth digging out some optimistic trends we’re seeing going into 2023. Some of the world’s most influential networks and organizations — which were once considered untouchables — are now feeling the heat. Davos Man, in particular, is now playing defense.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive ne…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.