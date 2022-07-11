Current Thing chaos: Biden sanctions collapse, as Ukraine piles up losses & hemorrhages cash
The war in Ukraine may come to an end sooner than expected.
What was once the Current Thing has become a massive liability.
Europe is staring down the potential for a continental “Dark Winter,” and as each month passes, fewer countries aligned with the Biden Administration seem willing to maintain the appetite for perpetual warfare over who gets to control Ukraine.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.