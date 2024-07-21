Over the weekend, the world has been witnessing a global software outage that has impacted computer systems across all sectors, from business to healthcare to critical infrastructure to government systems and beyond.

That problem reportedly traces back to a software update with companies that use Crowdstrike, a controversial American cybersecurity company with deep ties in government and political circles. Crowdstrike says they weren’t hacked, but that this botched software update was the pretext for all of the chaos in their systems.

Today, Crowdstrike is a massive institution. The publicly traded company was sporting a $100 billion market cap prior to causing the global IT meltdown.

I know little to nothing about cybersecurity, but I know enough about Crowdstrike to never trust the company with legitimate professional services.

To understand the corruption associated with Crowdstrike, we have to go all the way back to 2015, when the cybersecurity outfit laundered its reputation and legitimacy to a massive campaign of fraud and deception that was organized by Hillary Clinton and the broader Democratic Party.

Democrats relied upon Crowdstrike — and for reasons still unknown, not the federal government — to determine that Russia was responsible for claimed cyber attacks against the Democratic National Commmitee (DNC) and email leaks from high-profile Democrats.

Fake News

Crowdstrike determined with “high certainty” that the supposed cyberattacks were the work of Russian intelligence services, but did not reveal evidence that this was the case. In fact, the FBI was explicitly denied access to the forensics, which were remained guarded by Democrat officials and Crowdstrike.

No real evidence ever emerged that the Russians had targeted Democrats, but the cyberattack narrative served as “evidence” of Russia supposedly wanting Donald Trump to win the election. Years later, after the damage was done, a senior Crowdstrike executive admitted under oath that they had no proof of their core claims.

Today, the “Trump-Russia” narrative is widely understood as a complete hoax, purposed with sabotaging the independence and legitimacy of the 2016 Trump campaign, and later, the Trump presidency.

After Trump won, the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party used the Crowdstrike-legitimized “Russian cyberattack” tale as part of an effort to convince the masses that President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. They sold many Americans on the idea that his electoral victory was made a reality by a foreign government, leaving Democrats to conclude that President Trump did not have a legitimate mandate for his policy priorities.

Prior to the “Russian hacking” narrative sparking mayhem in the media, former president Barack Obama, of all people, dismissed the idea that the intrusion was some kind of sophisticated, high-level operation meant to throw an election. He said that the “manipulations, which as I’ve said publicly before, were not particularly sophisticated,” adding that “this was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.”

Crowdstrike claimed, without real evidence, that a tier one Russian cyber team hacked the DNC at the directon of the Kremlin. The IT company was used, seemingly with its full knowledge, as a tool to legitimize the false notion that Donald Trump was colluding with the Russians.

Based on their history, I wouldn’t give too much weight to any public statements being made by Crowdstrike these days, especially with so much on the line. And it’s all the more foolish for legitimate companies to use this corrupt organization for their IT services.

