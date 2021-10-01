COVID season begins in New York & DC: Will ‘the experts’ stop a virus this time around?
Fauci says it is “within our power” to stop the wave.
It’s October 1st, which means that today is officially the first day of respiratory illness season in much of the United States.
In the before times, we called this Flu season, and it was met with calm guidance from our health institutions about staying healthy, fit, and extra sanitary during the respiratory illness season. But the times have certainly …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.