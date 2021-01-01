China's COVID-19 ‘success’ is a mirage that continues to deceive the West
Wuhan residents packed city streets to bring in 2021.
Social media was set ablaze last night with shocked and perplexed reactions to New Year’s celebration media coming out of Wuhan, China, which showed packed streets, and citizens bringing in 2021 in an almost pre-corona fashion unparalleled in virtually the entirety of the Western world.
The Wuhan celebrations were presented as a great source of national …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.