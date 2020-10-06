Buried lede: New WHO estimate downgrades COVID-19 death rate by 3.8-7.7X
Original estimates had cataclysmic consequences.
Talk about burying the lede. The WHO held an entire summit this week without telling anyone the most important news about their new calculations: their COVID-19 death rate estimate has plummeted.
On Monday, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official released the organization’s “best estimate” for global COVID-19 infections, placing that number at 1…
