In the wake of Donald Trump's return to the White House in 2025, mega-billionaire Bill Gates has effected a calculated shift in his politics.

Historically aligned with progressive causes and Democratic figures — see: his $50 million to Kamala Harris's 2024 campaign — Gates now suddenly expresses eagerness to collaborate with the Trump administration on “global health” and the like. However, don’t be mistaken; this “reversal” is a purely strategic move to safeguard his personal influence amid Trump's aggressive policy changes from the previous administration.

President Trump on Thursday hosted the top executives of the world’s most powerful technology corporations to bolster investment in American chip manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) products and services.

The $2 Trillion Asset Class You're Missing. Please check out The Dossier’s curated sponsors!

While retail investors chase volatile tech stocks, major institutions are quietly allocating billions to private credit—a market that's grown 19x since 2006 and now approaches $2 trillion globally.

With Percent, investors can now access the same institutional-quality deals that were once exclusive to the ultra-wealthy.

The Dossier readers who sign up can get up to a $500 bonus on their first investment.

In attendance were a who’s who of the Big Tech elite, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

However, the name that really stood out at the meeting was Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, who has played a uniquely influential role in the world since leaving the company in 2000.

It was only a few years ago that Gates positioned himself as one of the architects of the covid hysteria disaster. He arguably had more of an impact than any other individual on the disastrous U.S. pandemic policies.

During the covid era, Gates leveraged his wealth and influence to successfully monopolize the American policy response through institutions and policymakers that he had directional control over, which resulted in devastation to hundreds of millions.

When he left the tech space, Gates committed to an ultra progressive political portfolio, specializing in becoming the go-to “expert” for food, nutrition, and “public health” issues, and he has invested lots of his time and energy to advancing the global climate narrative.

Nutrition expert Bill Gates

Bill Gates is a committed leftist whose worldview serves as the antithesis to the president’s “MAGA” agenda, and he has rather openly sought to undermine his every initiative.

Though after the election, Gates publicly congratulated Trump and offered to "work together now to build a brighter future for everyone."

Late last month, Gates, through his foundation, stopped his direct involvement with dark money Democratic Party initiatives. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with its $75 billion endowment, quietly severed ties with Arabella Advisors, a dark money political network linked to Democratic causes.

But it should be clear that this is merely a strategic ploy to re-ingratiate himself with the people in power in D.C.

Gates has never publicly disavowed any of his previous beliefs, which are so far-left that it’s hard to imagine that they align with a single Trump Administration initiative, even when it comes to competing with China in the tech space. Gates’s campaign is all just window dressing to secure his access to the White House, instead of falling into years of disfavor as an antagonistic force.

Sure, the president is right to want to bolster investment in America. In fact, it’s essential to allocate as much capacity as we can to winning the AI race against China. Yet bringing Gates to the table — especially given that he no longer has anything of value to contribute to the space — will not aid that effort. It will only allow the ultimate Davos Man to attempt to hijack the administration's agenda.

Share