Bill Gates concludes that mRNA shots aren't actually useful, warns of ‘next pandemic’
Microsoft founder admits Covid mRNA "vaccines" don't serve any benefit to society.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who served as one of the architects of Covid hysteria and had more of an impact than any other individual on the disastrous global pandemic policies, has finally acknowledged that the mRNA shots he’s been promoting for two years are nothing more than expired pharma junk.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To rece…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.