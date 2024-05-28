The Biden Administration will soon launch its “scientific integrity council” with the hopes to shield career government bureaucrats from scrutiny and accountability, should President Donald Trump win back the White House later this year.

On Monday, the White House spoon-fed their political angle of the story to Politico, setting the tone of an entity spun up to “protect science from Trump.”

The Dossier uncovered more details about this new council and found something much more nefarious.

Here’s what we found:

Advertised as a council that upholds scientific rigor and truth before a political agenda, a draft policy document on the NIH website spells out the opposite, and provides information about exactly what the Biden Administration wants to achieve with this new group.

The White House has assigned a longtime Government Health bureaucrat named Lyric Jorgenson with running the council. A loyal Biden operative, she was part of the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force when it was led by then Vice President Joe Biden. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, the task force did not in fact cure cancer. It largely served as a means for President Obama to make it seem like VP Biden was actually doing something productive.

Lyric Jorgensen NIH profile

Now let’s get back to the policy doc. Below is a screenshot that shows the top agenda items that Jorgenson and her deputy should seek to protect from Trump term two scrutiny.

In government speak, these agenda items translate to promoting the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda in “science” and continuing to grow the size and scope of the NIH.

DEI is so important to the White House that the second in command of this new council will also be tasked with upholding DEI principles.

The best way to understand the DEI agenda is through the lens of James Lindsay of New Discourses.

“Equity is a rebranding of Socialism: an administered economy that makes outcomes equal,” Lindsay writes. Diversity and Inclusion are tools used to install political officers and to censor and remove dissidents, respectively,” adding that it is a “racket designed to install commissars for its ideology.”

The wokes at the NIH have added an A to the DEI acronym. This refers to protecting “accessibility” for people with physical and mental health conditions. In short, it allows for more unqualified lunatics to infiltrate the leadership ranks within U.S. institutions.

So how does the Biden Administration’s new NIH office seek to protect “scientific integrity”?

By imposing more and more DEI priorities upon the executive branch agency, according to the document.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) are integral components of the entire scientific process,” the doc reads, adding, “attention to DEIA can improve the success of the scientific workforce, foster innovation in the conduct and use of science, and provide for more equitable participation in science by diverse communities.”

The NIH will also seek to implement “Indigenous Knowledge” as a means to be more “inclusive of non-traditional modes of science.”

The NIH is an essential component of the government bureaucracy because it acts in part as a massive slush fund grant maker to political and policy allies in the “health” space. Over the years, the NIH has continually weaponized the broad category of “medical research” to award conformity over innovation ingenuity. It hands out $40 billion a year in grants to its public and private partners in the United States.

Top NIH grantees in 2023

Far from a group tasked with “protecting science” from President Trump, the “scientific integrity council” is in reality attempting to protect a hyper ideological Government Health apparatus from scrutiny, reform, and accountability.

Share