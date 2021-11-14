Biden Treasury nominee: China is a 'shining example' of 'smart' economic policy
Saule Omarova is coming for your money.
A top Biden Administration Treasury nominee wants to model America’s economic system after the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) centralized control platform.
Saule Omarova, the Biden Administration’s pick for comptroller of the currency, recently praised the Chinese government’s monetary system for its “shining example” of “smart pro-innovation policy.” Y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.