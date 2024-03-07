During his State of The Union address Thursday evening, President Biden will reportedly announce that the U.S. military will build a port and pier in Gaza to facilitate the import of resources for the Hamas-controlled enclave.

In plain English, this means that the commander in chief (rather, the people who control him) is deploying boots on the ground to Gaza to run point on a mission that has nothing to do with protecting the interests of Americans.

Every day, hundreds of aid trucks go into Gaza from Egypt and Israel. Those aid trucks are delivered to United Nations-affiliated entities. Shortly thereafter, the supplies are regularly hijacked by Hamas, which steals the aid for its armies.

Through this new plan, the Biden White House likely believes they can deliver aid directly to the people in Gaza. But this means encountering jihadists and entering an active war zone. It shows an incredible disregard for the average American soldier, who has already been through the wringer over past years, having accommodated compulsory mRNA shots and overseas deployments into Islamic vipers’ dens.

The Biden Administration has been calling on Israel to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and seems to be using American soldiers as a means to put the brakes on its counterterrorist operations. Again, this kind of gambit only heightens the physical danger to American troops and the non-military mission they’ve been assigned.

Now, the U.S. military has historically been very good at a couple of things: neutralizing bad guys and breaking their stuff. Whenever the mission leaves that narrow scope, disaster predictably follows. As a reference point, look to the Middle East democracy projects of the 21st century of American foreign policy. Before bridges and aid to Gaza, we witnessed bridges, schools, and the like in Afghanistan, Iraq, and elsewhere.

There’s also a discussion that needs to be had about sovereignty, or the lack thereof.

For one, the U.S. Southern Border remains wide open, with millions of illegal aliens flooding into the country. Yet the Biden Administration and legislators claim that there is no available money in America’s $6+ trillion budget to secure the border.

But with the national debt approaching $34.5 trillion, somehow, they’ve secured funding and resources for a massive construction and logistics endeavor within a war zone.

Speaking of war zones, it remains unclear who exactly invited the U.S. military to build these structures and pursue these missions in Gaza.

Was it Israel? Probably not, because the Israeli government remains publicly opposed to U.S. boots on the ground, so we can check that off of the list.

Was it Hamas? Well, that would be pretty wild, given that Hamas is a U.S. designated terrorist organization, if that still means something to the people who occupy the White House.

In all likelihood, it’s the Biden Administration playing Empire Mode and simply sending troops into foreign territory without an invitation or a real justification.

So what’s the motive? It’s certainly worth considering the political situation and the upcoming 2024 election. Dearborn, Michigan, a hotbed of Islamic radicalism that has been nicknamed “America’s jihad capital,” is home to the largest Muslim population in the United States. Many of the citizens there are very fired up about the Israel-Hamas war. Michigan is a hotly contested swing state. Trump won it in 2016, while Biden took it in 2020. Biden is putting American boots on the ground in Gaza to placate the demands of fanatical Islamists in Michigan, so that it won't flip red again. It's simply the most likely explanation at this point.

Meanwhile, Congress has been continually absent and derelict in its duty to authorize military action. Since building bridges and roads in Gaza has nothing to do with defend the security of the American people, it seems that Congress should play a bigger role in mitigating the authority of America’s increasingly empowered executive branch.

With this newly announced Operation Bridges and Roads to Gaza endeavor, the U.S. military continues to be badly exploited to pursue political aims, ones that are completely detached from the interests of defending the American people.

