A core group of jihadists responsible for planning and executing the September 11, 2001 attacks against America have agreed to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

The Biden-Harris Administration has once more betrayed the American people, and have now left us on the hook for subsidizing the costs of keeping these Islamist barbarians alive for another 40-50 years.

I must admit, this one is personal for me.

I grew up in New Jersey in close proximity to New York City. Growing up in the 90s, there was no real need to broaden our horizons about the world surrounding us, outside of academic and scholarly settings. America was the lone hyperpower in the world, and China had not yet emerged to the status that it maintains today. I was on a path to do normal things and have a normal career, until 9/11 turned my world upside down.

I think I was in 6th grade when the Twin Towers came crashing down. Pretty much everyone I knew was enormously impacted by that day, given that I lived in a town where seemingly every family had someone who commuted into New York either via car, bus, or train.

That horrible day would forever change our lives, especially mine. Though I was only 11 years old on 9/11, I would quickly become obsessed with learning everything about the world around me, particularly the Middle East and the Islamic world. Inspired by the heroism of the FDNY, I became a firefighter. Hoping to one day assist our country to make sure such a tragic event would never happen again, I dedicated both my undergraduate and graduate studies to international affairs, concentrating on the regions and states where the bad guys lived.

Now, the pre-9-11-01 era was such a peaceful time compared to today. The good times left the American people so caught off guard about the ideology that inspired the likes of Osama bin Laden and his allies. Unsurprisingly, the government launched its “War on Terror” in Hellen Keller mode, powered by old fashioned pax Americana hubris, and having no clue what we were getting ourselves into. The results speak for themselves. Afghanistan was an unmitigated disaster, and so was Iraq.

I learned a lot. We all learned a lot from those mishaps and boondoggles, and even perhaps some seemingly intentional failures, with some successes sprinkled in between.

Still, never in a million years would i have imagined that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) and his crew of dirtbags would be alive some 23 years after 9/11.

Yet here we are. Not only are they alive. They’ve somehow avoided the death penalty too.

Gitmo has been a total shitshow for so many years. I went there as a reporter for Breitbart in 2015.

When I got to the island, the U.S. military commander running the prosecution team held a presser for the reporters covering the “pre trial” proceedings (which still continue today). My first question was something along the lines of “what the heck is taking so long?” This greatly upset reporters from The New York Times, AP, and other corporate media outlets, who thought it was unbecoming to ask such a common sense question. That military prosecutor would later retire after accomplishing nothing. So would many who came before and after him. Anyway, little did I know, another decade would pass without a resolution.

Well, today we have that resolution.

