The emir of Qatar embraces Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas

The Biden Administration, along with several powerful international organizations and multinational corporations, are sending speakers to the 2023 Doha Forum, an upcoming annual event held under the auspices of the Hamas-harboring Qatari regime.

The Dossier has obtained a speakers list for the upcoming Doha Forum, which is set to convene from December 10th to the 11th.

Photo from 2022 Doha Forum

Timothy Lenderking, a Special Envoy with the State Department, will be representing the Biden Administration in Doha. He will be joined by dignitaries such as Borge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum. Also on hand will be Dr Antia Zaidi, the president of the “Gender Equality Division” of the Gates Foundation.

The infamously compromised D.C. “think tank” industry will also have a robust presence at the Doha Forum. Top “thinkers” from the Institute for the Study of War, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and the Wilson Center, among others, will participate in the conference.

Sadly, it’s nothing new for major world governments (including Republican and Democratic administrations), major non profits, and top multinational corporations to send representatives to participate in a confab hosted by such a morally reprehensible regime. But Qatar has a $200 billion annual GDP, thanks entirely to the fact that the country sits on massive oil and natural gas reserves. Moreover, 90% of Qatar’s population is foreign workers, so the profits of the energy business are split among less than a quarter of a million Qataris. In short, this means that there’s lots of money up for grabs in and around Doha.

The House of Thani, the family that rules Qatar, is currently harboring almost the entire leadership of roster of Hamas, the terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip, and was responsible for the October 7 massacre of over 1200 people (including at least 27 American citizens) in southern Israel. In the aftermath of the massacre, the leaders of Hamas were spotted in Doha celebrating and praying for the success of their holy warriors. The government of Qatar then released a statement expressing its solidarity with Hamas, asserting that the civilian-targeting massacre committed by Hamas was Israel’s fault, declaring Israeli victims “solely responsible” for the Hamas savagery. Since then, Doha has fashioned itself as a hostage negotiations intermediary between Israel and Hamas, seemingly in order to restore its reputation on the world stage.

The Qatari royal family owns the influential Al Jazeera media network, which, since its inception, has openly promoted and celebrated jihadist violence and terrorism.

Thanks to its lucrative energy export operation, which allows for the Qataris to print money out of the ground while providing nothing of value to the world, the Doha regime has been able to buy off a significant chunk of Washington, D.C. along with countless influential retired American generals, with the mission to present a false image of itself as a bridge between the West and the nefarious actors in the Islamic world. As the world's third-largest exporter of natural gas, there’s plenty of bribe money to go around in circles of influence and power. Especially complicating the relationship with Qatar is the Al Udeid airbase, which Qatar hosts as a base for U.S. forces and several partner governments. In the geopolitical sense, the base acts as a diplomatic immunity shield for the Qataris.

