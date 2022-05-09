Announcement: Jordan's new podcast is on Callin!
The Dossier Podcast is moving exclusively to Callin, and paid Substack subscribers get priority access!
Hey everyone,
Just wanted to let you know that The Dossier Podcast is coming back this week in a big way, and it will be available exclusively on Callin, a live podcasting platform and app that has a really interesting hybrid talk radio/podcasting format.
Our first episode will be live on Friday at noon ET! If you can’t make it, episode recordings will be…
