I don’t know how long the world, and civilization as a whole, has been like this, but I couldn’t help but notice a staggering reality about the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

There are seemingly infinite examples of a lack of honor in these 2024 games. This extends to our broader societies too. Particularly in the West, we suffer from a sizeable honor deficit.

The philosophers, thinkers, and writers who carved out and defined Western civilization had robust disagreements, but they seemingly all agreed on one thing: the need to maintain the importance of honor, and to lift honor to the top of the hierarchy of attributes. But the 2020s are thus far elevating the forces of dishonor.

The 2024 Olympic Games began with the highly publicized, completely inappropriate, and outright grotesque opening ceremonies. The opening ceremonies made a mockery of Western values, Christianity, and even France itself. Sometimes, it’s just good fun to lean into the stereotypes about your people, occasionally making your cultural staples into a bit of a caricature. That’s not what the French organizers accomplished. They instead engaged in self-humiliation rituals and refused to honor the incredible advances that the French had brought to the world.

Opening Ceremonies

Now the games begin, and we find out that two of the boxers competing in separate female divisions are in fact men. Imane Khelif of Algeria, a man, is currently fighting in the finals of his weight class for a gold medal. So too is Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who is also a dude. They are both heavy sportsbook favorites to secure the gold because they are, you know, men.

This isn’t even a “trans” issue. It’s a straight-up cheating issue. You would think that their respective nations would want to distance themselves from cheaters, right?

Wrong!

The President of Taiwan says “we will be hehind her,” referring to male boxer Lin Yu-ting.

Instead of admitting that their boxers are cheats (and committing acts of violence against women for sport), the two boxers’ governments and their respective national olympic committees have pulled out all the stops to defend their two Y-chromosomed competitors.

Imane Khelif of Algeria.

Now, some of the media insist that these dudes possess some kind of rare malformation, undiscovered by their respective nations. Occam’s Razor tells us that it's much more likely that they're just men, and their countries have embraced the cheat with the hopes to steal a gold medal instead of earning it honestly. Shame on the government of Taiwan, and shame on the government of Algeria.

Last night, I tuned in to watch American sprinter Noah Lyles compete in the 200 meter final. Lyles, who had just won gold in the 100 meter race, was attempting to accomplish the incredible feat called the “sprint double,” which has only been achieved by nine sprinters in Olympic history.

Before the race, Lyles was running around the track like a madman. A big time showman, the new “world’s fastest man” was hyping up the crowd, convinced he was about to make history.

But Lyles ultimately came up short, winning the bronze, which is still an incredibly impressive feat. However, instead of walking off with dignity and congratulating the gold and silver medalists, Lyles “collapsed” to the ground and accepted the assistance of a wheelchair exit from the arena. After the race, he claimed he was stricken with Covid-19. No honor. No dignity.

Lyles is what we used to refer to as a sore loser.

Pathetic

These are just a few examples of an Olympic games that seem to be free of honor.

The Olympics serve as just a small example of a macro problem we face, particiularly in the West. For our societies to allow for human flourishing, they need to place honor on top of the attributes hierarchy once more. The 2020s started with the likes of Covid snitch hotlines and power grabbing dishonorable lunatics, and it has continued with the Olympics of dishonor. To get back on track, we must once again elevate the people and institutions that defend and promote honor.

