David Ignatius doesn’t really work for The Washington Post. That’s just his cover gig.

He’s more so the longest serving media asset for the American security state, specifically Langley.

Ignatius has been on the receiving end of many spoon-fed “scoops” during his 50 year career. Most recently, he published a piece on Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s allegedly scandalous communications with the Russians (the story was nonsense and nothing more than a means to sabotage an enemy of the administrative state). Flynn did nothing out of the ordinary, but the Ignatius-launched campaign succeeded in removing the unconventional (by D.C. standards) leader from former President Donald Trump’s inner circle. Read this Politico piece on the many “scoops” he’s received from the national security state.

That’s why his column in The Washington Post today, titled, “President Biden should not run again in 2024,” is worthy of your time and attention.

While devoting the first several graphs to lavishing praise upon President Biden, Ignatius finished buttering him up and delivers what he meant to say.

“I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection. It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping Trump,” he writes.

The WaPo writer continues, discussing the “two big liabilities” of the campaign: Biden’s age and the fact that nobody likes Kamala Harris.

Ignatius starts digging in, adding:

“Biden has never been good at saying no. He should have resisted the choice of Harris, who was a colleague of his beloved son Beau when they were both state attorneys general. He should have blocked then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has done considerable damage to the island’s security. He should have stopped his son Hunter from joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company and representing companies in China — and he certainly should have resisted Hunter’s attempts to impress clients by getting Dad on the phone.

If you want the TL;DR version, the article can be summarized by the following key points:

You did a good job, Joe!

You’re senile now and it’s time to step down

Your VP sucks and nobody likes her

If the Bad Orange Man regains power, it will forever impact your legacy

Having spent many years in The Swamp and being somewhat familiar with the ins and outs of the place, I think it’s very possible that there is an ongoing power struggle within the Uniparty establishment. Biden has been an ideal “caretaker” president for the primary goals of the regime: the further centralization of power and wealth into the hands of the people in charge.

Now, it’s hard to say that Ignatius is advancing the CIA’s position on who the democratic candidate should be. But it’s worth taking note of the column, given the established ties of the man behind it.

Should Biden’s handlers decide to step him down, they have to act soon. South Carolina will hold the first democratic primary race on February 3.

Share