The Dossier

The Dossier

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Jason's avatar
Jason
Jul 31

AI is not so impressive as all of that. The best and brightest business leaders are using government funding and public resources to enrich themselves. I think that most people don't understand that most innovation is government funded. And that markets are cooked, too. You see, if you have a 401K, pension, or mutual fund, your retirement is riding on the stock market increasing forever. Most of us need that to happen if we want to retire, but this is not a fix for the economy or the fact that the US is lagging the modern world.

Like every empire, the US will fall from its military ambitions and forever wars, like the current entanglement in Iran that has no exit in sight.

AI as it exists is trained by humans and prompted by humans. It's not as though it's just out there thinking and innovating. It's more like a search engine on steroids. The drugs mentioned in this piece weren't developed by AI alone. Also, the total mentioned is from 2019. None of them are in use yet. AI was used as a tool. Indeed for years computers have been able to do some tasks faster than humans. A pocket calculator from 1982 can multiply two larger numbers faster than I can do it in my head.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
Jul 31Edited

BS! The real reason for Ai is to destroy humanity and the environment to completely track, trace, surveil and control humanity for the supposed, Insane Psychopathic Amoral Demented Terrorist Drug Addict, 'Masters"!

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