Feb 11

Sorry but this reads like insider fluff designed to boost stock prices. You do not prove or exemplify the progress you are claiming. Give us a concrete example of what AI will soon do that is so stupefying. Will it turn Starmer into a great leader? Will it make Trump’s speeches coherent. Will it demolish or verify the global warming theory?

Freedom Fox
Feb 11

"It will also deliver tools to help authoritarian governments like China, Iran, North Korea, etc become even more repressive."

This is a distraction. Authoritarian governments like the ones listed above, at least China, their client states NK and Iran can be dealt in at will, ALREADY have the tools in place, live, active. This is intended to come to the United States. By come I mean disclose what is already mostly in place, hit the "on" switch for. As Larry Ellison described from his meetings with Pres. Trump:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2024/09/omnipresent-ai-cameras-will-ensure-good-behavior-says-larry-ellison/

And the AI Data Center build out, the Worldwide Social Credit System that this story from a few years predicted is moving along, closing in on their target:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005270/en/Worldwide-Social-Credit-Industry---Infrastructure-to-Support-Social-Credit-Systems-Represents-a-%2416.1-Billion-Opportunity-by-2026---ResearchAndMarkets.com

Whatever those selling all of the values, virtues and benefits of AI to come are glossing over, like in Jordan's piece, is that it ain't just for authoritarian governments like China, North Korea and Iran. It is for us, right here in the US, to become the same!! Have we forgotten how quickly local, state and federal government dialed up their authoritarianism just a few years ago? Still operationally active in many jurisdictions. No limits to their "Emergency Powers" were ever adjudicated by the courts. The rulings that were favorable to restoring liberty were conditioned on the *process* the emergency authority followed, not their authoritarian response itself. No court protections for individual liberty were ever upheld. No substantive legislative prohibitions have been passed federally or state, locally.

The agenda and implementation of authoritarianism in the US is to be JUST LIKE CHINA! Maybe slightly different shades of, but the same! That is what the infrastructure and adoption of AI is for! The soft sell of the wonderful things we can do with it is the soft, warm, furry, fuzzy face of it. Pretending the freedom/liberty-ending application of it is only something to worry about in China, North Korea and Iran is willful and intentional blindness.

Without rock-solid absolute protections that are legislated, upheld in law we will rue the day we ever fell for the soft, warm, fuzzy furry face of AI that Jordan and others selling this dangerous technology.

Stop. Think. Demand protections for ALL of our Constitutional rights that were bulldozed in 2020, many remain not restored. No go on AI anything until we have them in hand, no vague promises of protection. Or we are doomed. And condemned to the China model. With western efficiency in implementation one day we may look at China, North Korea and Iran with envy, as freer than the US or western allies. I shudder.

