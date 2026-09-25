The Dossier

The Dossier

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
5d

It’s no coincidence that many of the AI doomers, especially elected officials, were also COVID doomers.

This is convenient for the leading AI players because they know their valuations are a house of cards. They have no competitive advantage other than that of first mover, and the upstarts are nibbling at their heels. They need to pull up the drawbridge before their valuations are revealed to be the utter fantastical delusion that they are.

The AI implosion is coming. It’s going to be ugly.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
5d

"Safety" was not only abused during COVID but such abuse has been a constant feature of American life for decades. Environmentalism in all its flavors, satanic abuse in day care center, auto design, and I don't have time to list everything.

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