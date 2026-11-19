Today marks Anthropic’s much-hyped stock market debut. As its founding team reaches billionaire status in the coming days, we are left with some questions before the public: who gets to control AI, and how much power should they be allowed to wield?

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AI doomers have split into two distinct factions: those who believe that Anthropic should control AI and those who believe that American innovation must grind to a halt under a forcibly installed European-style regulatory regime.

On Wednesday, a group of prominent AI doomers put together a “MisAnthropic Statement” targeting Anthropic. But Anthropic is the most doomery company in the industry, so what gives?

Released Wednesday, the statement accuses Anthropic of exploiting its safety reputation to advance its commercial and political ambitions. Signatories include the likes of Future of Life’s Max Tegmark, Dan Hendrycks of the Center for AI Safety (CAIS), MIRI president Nate Soares, and ControlAI’s leadership.

Within the doomer universe, there are two broad camps. The Anthropic loyalists believe the right people (think: ideologically aligned) must win the race because everyone else is too reckless to be trusted. The shutdown faction behind the “MisAnthropic” memo thinks the race itself must be stopped altogether, resulting in the future being ceded to China.

We have monopolistic doomers on one side of the fence and the perma-moratorium doomers on the other.

They disagree about whether Anthropic should keep building, but they share a deeper conviction that unites the two sides. Both have made it clear that they believe that ordinary people cannot be trusted with their personal sovereignty. And therefore, an “enlightened” group of Bay Area minds must take charge for them.

The MisAnthropic Statement is unintentionally revealing. Its signatories condemn Anthropic’s “reckless attempt to amass power in the name of the greater good.” Yet organizations across this ecosystem, like CAIS, the Future of Life Institute, MIRI, and ControlAI, are themselves seeking to impose their will upon the AI ecosystem by attempting their own power grab.

Anthropic and the “purist” doomers differ on the end game, but both sides want to take power from the individual and grant it to a centralized authority that will determine the future.

Nirit Weiss-Blatt has contributed valuable work documenting the authoritarian implications of AI doomerism. She’s tracked how the doomers have inundated the field with proposals for monitoring researchers, restricting computing, and expanding government enforcement over people who just want the right to compute lawfully and freely.

Doomers frequently advance nonsensical hypotheticals about sentient machine power, but their solutions always involve demanding very real human power to prevent human flourishing.

Consider MIRI’s proposed international agreement, which calls on the U.S. to partner with China to maintain a complete tyranny over the AI ecosystem. They want to use the power of government to put a permanent lid on AI innovation. On top of that, their framework seeks to consolidate all AI chips into declared facilities, monitor their use, and restrict certain research, presumably on ideological grounds.

The anti-Anthropic doomers are out in the open, proposing tyrannical enforcement mechanisms governing hardware, scientific work, and access to advanced computing.

Stop AI activists

Take a look at ControlAI’s proposals for UK legislation prohibiting superintelligent AI and a “kill-switch” amendment. Its founder, Andrea Miotti, has proposed an international consortium with an exclusive mandate over critical frontier research—“the world’s only artificial general intelligence project”—alongside compute limits and emergency shutdown infrastructure.

The Future of Life Institute’s infamous 2023 AI pause letter, written in haste when AI systems were incredibly rudimentary, called for the American government to impose a sweeping, unconstitutional moratorium on AI companies that would not suspend innovation indefinitely.

“AI Safety” is an Orwellian term. It really means “AI Control.” These organizations describe their preferred policies as safeguards. Yet both Anthropic and its Stop AI rivals ask us to accept the total concentration of power, all rolled up into singular entities.

Anthropic has already done this with its corporate structure. According to reports, its founders have retained a permanent 50.1 percent of voting power through a special corporate vehicle that is not accessible to investors.

Sure, attempting to wrest founder control is common in technology companies that go public. But their claim that they deserve complete and total trust over humanity’s future is another matter.

Anthropic has branded itself as the one and only AI company trusted to build the most powerful frontier technologies. The perma-moratorium faction objects to that notion while advancing its own systems of centralized control.

That is why open-source technologies, which both control factions fiercely oppose, are so critical to our future. Open-source and open-weight models distribute capabilities more widely and in permissionless fashion, and they create a natural check on the centralization of power.

Decentralization is not a one-shot magical solution, but it serves as the antidote to the idea that one company, one regulator, or one international committee of “experts” can become the permanent enforcer of what everyone else must do.

Both Anthropic and the maximalist doomers have ideas that will harm competition, and if they get their way, America will effectively surrender the AI race to China.

We don’t have to make the choice between Anthropic’s monopolistic pursuits and the shutdown lobby’s authoritarian permission regime. There is another option for the American people.

Americans must be allowed to lawfully build and compete on a free and fair playing field, and we should wholly reject the idea that it would be for the best to give up control over the future “for the greater good” to a faction of AI doomers.

Originally published at American Greatness.

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