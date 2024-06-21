A few weeks ago, we uncovered quite a few disturbing things about the Palestine Chronicle.

The Hamas-aligned publication operates in the United States but has staffers on the ground in Gaza. And the tax-exempt advocacy group has been in the news lately for all of the wrong reasons, following the disclosure that Abdallah Aljamal, who its website described as a “correspondent for the Palestine Chronicle in the Gaza Strip,” participated in hostage-taking on behalf of the U.S. designated terror group. Aljamal was neutralized by Israeli forces on June 8 during a successful hostage rescue operation that freed three hostages held captive by the Aljamal family in Rafah. Abdallah Aljamal’s death is not in question, as it was confirmed by both Israel and Hamas, along with several outside media publications.

After the news broke, The Dossier discovered that the Palestine Chronicle (that somehow operates as a 501c3 non-profit) had attempted to distance itself from Mr Aljamal, who it once claimed as its staffer on the ground in Gaza. The Palestine Chronicle correspondent’s direct participation in the hostage taking was first uncovered by Eitan Fischberger, who also disclosed that Aljamal had claimed an official post as a spokesman for Hamas.

Photo of Abdullah Aljamal, the Hamas spokesman and Palestine Chronicle coorespondent in Gaza

The Dossier continued to dig into the Aljamal situation, and we found that the Palestine Chronicle was engaged in a widespread but clandestine cover up operation. The morning after the raid in Rafah, the Palestine Chronicle website changed Aljamal’s biography from "correspondent" to "contributor." Prior to his death, Aljamal had published at the Palestine Chronicle on an almost daily basis, pointing to the probability that he was a full time staffer of the organiation.

The first screenshot is from 6/9/24 6:30 AM ET. The second is from 6/9/24 11:50 AM ET. Surely, if they were genuinely trying to correct the record, the Palestine Chronicle would’ve noted Aljamal’s passing in his new bio. They did no such thing, and made no such public statement on the matter.

But the Palestine Chronicle was only beginning the cover up operation. Later that day, the publication scrubbbed both their board of directors and their advisory board from the Palestine Chronicle website.

The mop up operation we uncovered became major news, and it got picked up by countless publications. It also resulted in lots of additional scrutiny about the group’s tax-exempt status, which is now being scrutinized by legal firms and several members of Congress.

Now the Palestine Chronicle is attempting to turn the tables by intimidating us into silence, in calling “on all media outlets to cease” their apparent “defamation and harassment of the Palestine Chronicle and its team.”

They directly targeted us with “defamation” charges, labeling yours truly a “no-vax, conservative journalist” who had the gall to reach out to its ownership structure for comment about their lunatic terrorist colleague, which they labeled as a form of “harrassment.” As for the “no-vax” label, they link to some obscure academic paper in Albania that discusses our attempts to try to hold Moderna accountable for misleading the public about their mRNA injections. In terms of scrutinizing Big Pharma, we’re guilty as charged!

The man behind the Palestine Chronicle is a U.S.-based jihadist mouthpiece named Ramzy Baroud, a longtime Islamist activist who had previously written an op-ed in Al Jazeera with Aljamal, the now deceased Hamas terrorist. Baroud also works as a fellow for an Istanbul-based think tank, which is led by an infamous jihadist professor who was deported from the U.S. for supporting Palestinian terrorist groups.

We are not going to shut up. We won’t be intimidated. And we will continue to call attention to the possibility that a U.S. based 501c3 tax-exempt organization is aiding and abetting a violent terrorist organization.

