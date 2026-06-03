The Dossier

The Dossier

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Ian Watkins's avatar
Ian Watkins
Jun 3

They've seen that climate doomstering is coming to an end, so they're looking for the next profitable schtick….

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John Haupt's avatar
John Haupt
Jun 3

How much of this kind of influence peddling is going on in other realms as well.

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