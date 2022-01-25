Make it a six pack.
Pfizer announced Tuesday, to great fanfare from the cattle class, that they are officially starting trials for an Omicron-specific COVID vaccine on their novel mRNA platform.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The projected protocol calls…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.