5 critical agenda items for a potential lame duck POTUS
There’s no downside to acting now on pardons, declassification, bringing the troops home, Middle East peace, and fixing COVID testing.
For the sake of every American, the president needs to implement an aggressive agenda and operate under the notion that he’s a lame duck president. Sure, he should continue to leave no stone unturned in investigating the legitimacy of the election results, but there are no guarantees in life, and time is of the essence if he wants to secure major wins f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.