Happy New Year, The Dossier faithful!

We wish you all the best as we begin 2024.

In the spirit of the new year, we’ve compiled a list of 24 developments (in no particular order of importance) worth watching this year.

Another manufactured hysteria?

But for the remaining True Believers, Covid has entirely lost its status as the scary sniffles. What comes next?

Money printing madness

The United States is $34 trillion in debt and will need to continue to print money (and thus debase everyone’s wealth) to pay the bills and make up for the deficit in tax revenues.

Interest rate reversal

The Federal Reserve appears to be satisfied with the outcome of its previous rate hikes and is indicating that the slashing of rates is on the horizon, with multiple rate cuts expected in 2024.

War in the Middle East

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas continues to draw in new participants, as clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue to heat up. Will Iran get further involved in more direct fashion?

What will become of the sea lanes?

Will the U.S. Navy continue to protect the sea lanes or will the Biden Administration allow nation states and international terrorist groups to block international trade?

The continuation/cessation of the Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine has lost a significant chunk of territory in its east and now things appear to be headed for a longer term stalemate. Will Kiev and Moscow finally put an end to the war? Will outside stakeholders continue to impose their will upon the warring parties?

China and Taiwan

Is this the year that China makes a big move on Taiwan, or is the CCP happy to continue playing the long game?

Bitcoin ETF

All of the big boys on Wall Street are sparring over who is best positioned to secure an approval from the SEC over their proposed Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC is expected to make a decision imminently on this matter.

Davos 2024

The technocratic tyrants of the World Economic Forum will meet at their annual confab in Davos in a couple of weeks to decide what they want to do with all of us “useless eaters.”

The Latin American freedom renaissance

How will the rest of Latin America react to the recent election of Javier Milei in Argentina and the soaring approval ratings of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele?

The 2024 election

Will Donald Trump and Joe Biden rematch in 2024, or will an unexpected dark horse emerge? Will RFK’s independent run make significant waves? Does Joe Biden make it to the DNC as the candidate?

An increasingly multipolar world

As the U.S. continues to slide down from its previous Pax Americana hegemonic status, there are several nation states hoping to fill those vacuums.

The return of radical islam?

Will we witness the global revival of radical Islamic barbarism?

What will become of hyper woke academia?

Will the universities see true reform or will the wokesters continue to impose their will upon America’s young minds?

Will the bad guys be held accountable?

From the Wuhan lab fiasco to the fastest roll up of power in modern history, there are lots of unindicted tyrants of the Covid hysteria era who have yet to face justice for their crimes against humanity. Will Fauci, Pharma, political despots, and the rest of the gang be held accountable?

Advancements in “AI”

AI is all the buzz in the tech world these days. Will these programs become increasingly sophisticated or will the technology world find a new endeavor that has captured the minds in the field?

The new Climate Narrative

E.S.G. has become a toxic term associated with the ruin of civilization, so the likes of BlackRock & Friends have decided to rebrand the climate hoax narrative. However, they haven’t decided on a functioning slogan that has been adopted and advanced by governments and multinational corporations.

The anti-humans’ next "catastrophe”

Depopulation advocates are having a difficult time convincing us that we need to stop eating beef because farting cows are destroying Gaia. Bill Gates, Yuval Noah Harari, and the likeminded usual suspects will have to come up with something better to convince the masses to adopt the ideology of the anti-humans.

NATO expansion

Sweden appears destined to join NATO this year, and you can’t dismiss the possibility of Ukraine getting into the mix either.

Illegal migration in U.S. and Europe

In both the U.S. and Europe, the borders are being flooded with migrants seeking to benefit from their respective welfare states. The U.S. saw record crossings in December. Will the problem get better or worse?

New technological breakthroughs?

Will we finally see a breakthrough in quantum computing, fusion energy, and in other much-hyped and much-stalled areas of technological inquiry?

CBDCs

Governments around the world are making a hard push to pursue the implementation of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as a means to harness greater control over their respective societies. This year, we can expect many of these CBDCs to go live.

Will Dollar dominance continue?

Will the BRICS member states finally pursue the dethroning of the U.S. Dollar as the global reserve currency? Will a distributed, permission less money like Bitcoin instead emerge? Will we see a resurgence in gold, silver, and other precious metals?

Expecting the unexpected

When we rang in the new year in 2019, we never would’ve predicted that 2020 would turn out the way it did. With a variety of manufactured global hysterias fading into the background of everyday life, 2024 is destined to be a year of unpredictable events and circumstances.

